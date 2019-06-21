Celtic interested in signing Carl Jenkinson

Celtic are interested in signing the Arsenal right-back, Carl Jenkinson.
According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old is not a starter for the Gunners and he wants to leave the club in order to play more first-team football.
As per the report, WBA are in talks to sign the player right now.
It will be interesting to see where Jenkinson ends up this summer.
Celtic certainly need a right back after the expiry of Mikael Lustig’s contract and the departures of Jeremy Toljan and Cristian Gamboa. Jenkinson could prove to be a quality addition.
He is not good enough to start for a club like Arsenal in the Premier League. However, there is no doubt that he would thrive in Scotland.
The 27-year-old has the ability to succeed in the Scottish League and he could develop into one of Celtic’s key players next season.
Jenkinson is not the best going forward but he will certainly improve Celtic’s defence. He is a disciplined full back.
The defender is unlikely to cost a lot because of his status at the London club and Celtic should look to snap him up on a bargain.
Neil Lennon must do everything in his power to bring the Arsenal man to Parkhead this summer.