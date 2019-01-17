Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic interested in Man Utd’s Scott McTominay

Celtic are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The 22-year-old has not been a regular since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he wants to leave in search of first team action.

According to Record Sport, Celtic want to sign the player on loan but McTominay is unsure about a move to Parkhead.

The Hoops have quite a few options in central midfield and the Manchester United player is worried about his role in the side.

It will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers can convince him to join the club this month.

McTominay has the talent to shine in the Scottish League and on a loan deal, the move could prove to be a bargain for Celtic.

Rodgers will have more options with the 22-year-old at his disposal and the move makes perfect sense for them.

McTominay needs to play more often as well and if Celtic can assure him plenty of first team action, he should do everything in his power to make the move happen as well.

Manchester United are unlikely to stand in his way given his importance to the squad.

