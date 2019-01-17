Celtic interested in Man Utd’s Scott McTominay

Celtic are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.
The 22-year-old has not been a regular since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he wants to leave in search of first team action.
According to Record Sport, Celtic want to sign the player on loan but McTominay is unsure about a move to Parkhead.
The Hoops have quite a few options in central midfield and the Manchester United player is worried about his role in the side.
It will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers can convince him to join the club this month.
McTominay has the talent to shine in the Scottish League and on a loan deal, the move could prove to be a bargain for Celtic.
Rodgers will have more options with the 22-year-old at his disposal and the move makes perfect sense for them.
McTominay needs to play more often as well and if Celtic can assure him plenty of first team action, he should do everything in his power to make the move happen as well.
Manchester United are unlikely to stand in his way given his importance to the squad.
Celtic after a loan deal for Scott McTominay. That would be a decent signing for us if we manage to get him.
— Captain Tierney (@stuartthetim_) January 17, 2019
Scott McTominay now being linked on loan. No thanks, not good enough in my opinion. Would rather give young Ewan Henderson the game time instead of that.
— Stand Up For Celtic (@StandForCeltic) January 16, 2019
The Lad is Class but not another 4 month playing loan please. We need to create space before any more “ins”. We’re like Club Golfer who,every year, buys new clubs but doesn’t get rid of old ones. Comes point no room in garage.
— Mo (@50sEKBOY) January 16, 2019
Anyone who thinks McTominay is not a good player should probably take up watching another sport – football is clearly not for you.
— QuickBen67 (@GazMac77) January 17, 2019
Great player. Space can be created by allowing NCham to go with CB coming in in PX from Benfica. Would improve midfield for remainder of season
— Harry Mills (@HarryMi40275300) January 17, 2019
Good young player with bags of potential. But have to agree Ewan Hendo. Should be giving more of a chance if this is the type of signing we are looking at.. what does that say to our youth
— Jay Thomson (@89_thomson) January 17, 2019