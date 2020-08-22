Celtic in pole position to sign Newcastle target Shane Duffy

Celtic are in pole position to sign the Brighton defender Shane Duffy this summer.

The 28-year-old is a target for Newcastle United and West Ham United as well but Football Insider claims that the defender prefers a move to Parkhead instead.





The player has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton and a move to Celtic would be ideal for him.

Recently, the Celtic manager confirmed that the club have made enquiries for the defender.

It will be interesting to see if Neil Lennon side can secure an agreement with Brighton for the player in the coming weeks.

Celtic need to add some power and presence to their defence this summer and Duffy would be a superb addition for them.

The likes of Ajer and Jullien have struggled physically at times over the past year and they could use a strong presence like Duffy alongside them this season.

Both Newcastle and West Ham have more resources than Celtic and the Hoops should look to make their move quickly in order to snap up the player before the Premier League duo decide to make their move.

The Hoops cannot afford to get drawn into a bidding war with them.