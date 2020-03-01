Celtic hoping to strike transfer agreement with Odsonne Edouard

Celtic are hoping to keep Odsonne Edouard at the club next season.
According to a report from GFFN, they have an interesting plan to convince the striker to stay.
Celtic are looking to offer him a pay-rise and they will also secure a gentleman’s agreement with the player which will allow him to leave at the end of next season (2021).
It will be interesting to see if they can convince Edouard. He has been Celtic’s best player this season and losing him would be quite a blow for them.
They might not be able to attract someone as good as the Frenchman.
Edouard has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Celtic and he has bagged 11 goals in just six games for the French U21 side as well.
The 22-year-old has a big future ahead of him and he might be tempted if a big club comes calling in the summer. However, he will have to wise about it.
Edouard needs to join a club where he can start regularly. A player of his talent cannot afford to waste away on the bench of a top team.
At Celtic, he will be the main player and that could help him continue his development. Therefore, another year at Parkhead could be ideal for him.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.