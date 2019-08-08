Celtic hoping to sign Greg Taylor

Celtic are looking for replacements for Kieran Tierney this summer.
According to Daily Record, they are interested in signing the Scotland international Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock.
Tierney is headed to Arsenal and Lennon will have to bring in adequate replacements before the window closes.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the Taylor deal over the line.
They have the money to spend after agreeing on a £25m fee for Tierney with the Gunners.
Celtic must look to improve multiple positions with the money.
The Scottish giants need to improve their midfield and attack as well. Simply signing Taylor won’t be enough for them.
It will be interesting to see how they spend the money now.
The board will have to back Lennon properly if Celtic want to challenge on all fronts next season.
The likes of Rangers are closing the gap with new signings and the Scottish champions cannot afford to sit back and rely on their current options.
21-year-old Taylor has done well in the recent months and he has earned his international call up as well. Although the Hoops have signed Boli, they cannot play a whole season with just one left-back.
Taylor might be keen on a step up now and move to Celtic is likely to be tempting for him.