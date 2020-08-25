Celtic have held fresh talks to sign Shane Duffy

Celtic have held fresh talks with Brighton regarding Shane Duffy.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Parkhead for a while now and it seems that the Hoops are determined to sign him this summer.





As per Football Insider, the Scottish outfit met with Brighton officials yesterday to discuss the transfer.

Celtic need to improve their defensive options and Duffy would be a superb signing.

He did well for Brighton in the Premier League last season and he could be a star in the Scottish Premiership next year.

Ben White’s returned from his loan spell means that Brighton have plenty of centre backs at their disposal now and they’re open to cashing in on Shane Duffy.

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish champions can agree on a fee with Brighton for the experienced centre back.

Celtic have Jullien and Ajer as their first choice centre backs right now but both players have been inconsistent over the past few months. Bringing in more competition will certainly help Celtic improve as a squad.

Celtic need to bring in a leader at the back and Duffy would be an ideal addition for them.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Duffy’s powerful presence will help Celtic as well. The Hoops have struggled against physical strikers in the recent past and someone like Duffy could fix that problem for Neil Lennon.