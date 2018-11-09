Celtic have Eboue, Arzani, Griffiths, Gamboa, Simunovic, Brown out for Livingston clash

Celtic will be without seven players for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Livingston – Kouassi Eboue (knee), Daniel Arzani (knee), Leigh Griffiths (calf), Cristian Gamboa (hamstring), Jozo Simunovic (ankle), Scott Brown (calf), Nir Bitton (fitness).
Brendan Rodgers’ men travel to the Almondvale Stadium with a depleted squad, but they could welcome back Olivier Ntcham. The Celtic midfielder has recovered from a hamstring injury and should be in the matchday squad.
Ntcham, who recently signed a new deal with the Hoops, had missed Celtic’s last two Premiership games against Dundee FC and Hearts. He’s been a key player this season, racking up 21 appearances in all competitions and might feature in some capacity at Livingston.
Eboue and Arzani have both been ruled out for the season, Brown may be too short, Griffiths, Simunovic and Gamboa’s return date is currently unknown while Bitton is back in training but will be very short of match fitness.
Celtic will nevertheless be big favourites to pick up all three points to potentially go top of the Premier League if other results go their way. The Hoops are coming off the back of five consecutive wins while Livingston have lost back-to-back games.
