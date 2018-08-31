Celtic forward Moussa Dembele set to join Lyon

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele is all set to join Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon, this summer.
According to L’Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi, Lyon have agreed on a deal for the highly talented forward.
Dembele was unhappy with Celtic’s refusal to sell him initially but it seems that pressure from the player has changed the club’s stance.
The French journalist has tweeted that Lyon have finally found an agreement with the Scottish side and they have been given the green light to conclude the transfer.
🚨 C’est confirmé: l’OL est rentré dans la finalisation de l’arrivée de @MDembele_10 ! Tous les feux semblent désormais au vert! @lequipe @lequipedestelle @lachainelequipe @lequipedusoir https://t.co/xWro9cTses
— Bilel Ghazi (@BilelGhazi) August 31, 2018
French journalist Julien Maynard has also confirmed that Dembele will sign a five year deal with Lyon and Celtic will receive a fee of 20M€ + 2M€ bonus.
Moussa Dembélé à Lyon, c’est fait ! 20M€ + 2M€ bonus.
Contrat de 5 ans#Mercato #MercatOL @telefoot_TF1
— Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 31, 2018
This will come as a major blow for Celtic who have been struggling in attack this season. Dembele is arguably the best attacking player at the club and his departure could not have been timed worse.
Celtic will not be able to reinvest the money until January and it will be interesting to see how Rodgers copes with the lack of options until then.
The Scottish champions have had a poor start to the season by their standards and they will be facing Rangers in the derby this weekend. Rodgers will be hoping that the Dembele issue doesn’t distract his players ahead of a crunch game.
With Boyata unsettled as well, the fans could not have hoped for a worse summer.