Celtic forward Moussa Dembele sends out a message on Twitter

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele is thought to be upset with the club’s decision to not let him leave.
The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Lyon but the Scottish giants have turned down offers for him.
Dembele has shared his frustrations on Twitter now. The Celtic star tweeted: ‘A man without his word his nothing. A real man keeps his word’.
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) August 30, 2018
BT Sport pundit and former Celtic player Chris Sutton believes that it was a dig at manager Brendan Rodgers.
.@btsportfootball Moussa Dembele clearly calling out Brendan Rodgers… “A man without his word is nothing. A real man keeps his word”….
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 30, 2018
It could be that the player was promised an exit if the right offer comes in. But now Celtic are refusing to sell him.
Sutton’s claims are certainly not wide off the mark because the player himself has liked the tweet.
It will be interesting to see whether the manager and the player manage to sort out their differences.
Dembele is crucial to Celtic’s hopes this season and if he stays at the club, they will need him to perform at full tilt. Celtic cannot afford to have an unsettled player on their hands for a whole season.
The Scottish giants are already dealing with a similar situation with Dedryck Boyata and the fans will be frustrated with the Dembele issue now.