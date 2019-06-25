Celtic fans want Rafa Benitez to manage them

Celtic fans have reacted to the availability of Rafa Benitez.
The Spaniard has decided to leave Newcastle United this month and the Celtic fans want him to manage them next season.
Benitez is a world-class coach and therefore the excitement surrounding him is understandable. If the Scottish champions brought him in, he would be their best manager in decades.
However, the 59-year-old Spaniard might see the Scottish league as a step down right now. He is still hungry and capable of fighting for the top honours. He should look to join a top European cub with an interesting project.
It will be interesting to see where Benitez ends up this summer. Whoever gets him will have gotten themselves a top-class manager who has proven himself at the highest level.
Meanwhile, Neil Lennon has done well at Celtic since taking over from Brendan Rodgers and the fans will have to be patient with him.
Lennon has done enough to earn their trust. Their call for ruthlessness is understandable but Benitez seems like an unrealistic target right now.
Here is what the Celtic fans tweeted about Benitez earlier.
Can we sack Lennon and get Rafa ???
— Bryan Wilson (@bizzleinator) June 24, 2019
Lets just punt Lennon and get Rafa in
— Bruce (@Bawwbag) June 24, 2019
Is it too late for Celtic to announce Rafa as manager?
— Keigan Cunningham 🍀 (@KeiganC88) June 24, 2019
Punt Lennon. Pay Rafa the Tierney money.
— Liam Reid (@ltreidy67) June 24, 2019
Sack Lennon and get Rafa Benitez in.
— Aidan (@AMc88_) June 24, 2019