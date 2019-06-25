Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans want Rafa Benitez to manage them

Celtic fans want Rafa Benitez to manage them

25 June, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic fans have reacted to the availability of Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard has decided to leave Newcastle United this month and the Celtic fans want him to manage them next season.

Benitez is a world-class coach and therefore the excitement surrounding him is understandable. If the Scottish champions brought him in, he would be their best manager in decades.

However, the 59-year-old Spaniard might see the Scottish league as a step down right now. He is still hungry and capable of fighting for the top honours. He should look to join a top European cub with an interesting project.

It will be interesting to see where Benitez ends up this summer. Whoever gets him will have gotten themselves a top-class manager who has proven himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Neil Lennon has done well at Celtic since taking over from Brendan Rodgers and the fans will have to be patient with him.

Lennon has done enough to earn their trust. Their call for ruthlessness is understandable but Benitez seems like an unrealistic target right now.

Here is what the Celtic fans tweeted about Benitez earlier.

Kevin Nolan backs West Ham to fight for European football
Everton target Santiago Arias comments on his future

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com