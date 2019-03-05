Blog Columns General Football News Celtic fans want Marco Rose as their manager next season

5 March, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic fans are keen on seeing Marco Rose as the club’s manager next season.

Former Hoops star John Hartson took to Twitter to ask the fans who they want as Celtic’s permanent manager and most of them are convinced that the 42-year-old manager is the right man to take them forward.

Neil Lennon is currently managing the club and it will be interesting to see if Celtic appoint a new manager at the end of this season.

Lennon has started well for Celtic but it is clear that the Scottish giants need rebuilding and Lennon is not someone who can help them make their mark in Europe over the next few years.

The former Celtic man is good enough to steady the ship for now but he lacks the quality to take the club forward.

Rose has done a very good job with Salzburg in Europe on a shoestring budget and it will be interesting to see how he does in Scotland if he is given the job.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about him on Twitter.

