Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans urge the club to spend big in summer

Celtic fans urge the club to spend big in summer

13 February, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Scottish giants Celtic have announced a net profit of £15.2m for the first half of the season.

A detailed financial report has been published on the club’s official website.

Despite the drop in revenue, the sale of Moussa Dembele seems to have boosted the profit for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Dembele was sold to Lyon for a sum of £19.7m in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how Celtic invest this profit at the end of the season.

The Celtic fans are urging the club to spend heavily in the summer window.

The Scottish outfit signed the likes of Tim Weah and Oliver Burke on loan in January and both players have been outstanding so far. The fans want the deals to be made permanent.

If Celtic manage to sign the two players on a permanent deal, it would be quite a coup for Brendan Rodgers and the club.

Celtic are yet to invest the Dembele money and therefore fans can expect a few incomings in the summer.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Celtic’s financial report.

Tottenham looking to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan
Gary Lineker reacts to Declan Rice's decision to represent England

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com