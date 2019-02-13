Celtic fans urge the club to spend big in summer

Scottish giants Celtic have announced a net profit of £15.2m for the first half of the season.
A detailed financial report has been published on the club’s official website.
Despite the drop in revenue, the sale of Moussa Dembele seems to have boosted the profit for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Dembele was sold to Lyon for a sum of £19.7m in the summer.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic invest this profit at the end of the season.
The Celtic fans are urging the club to spend heavily in the summer window.
The Scottish outfit signed the likes of Tim Weah and Oliver Burke on loan in January and both players have been outstanding so far. The fans want the deals to be made permanent.
If Celtic manage to sign the two players on a permanent deal, it would be quite a coup for Brendan Rodgers and the club.
Celtic are yet to invest the Dembele money and therefore fans can expect a few incomings in the summer.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Celtic’s financial report.
Spend all of it in the summer
ALL
— John Hodge (@19jhodgkiss) February 12, 2019
On Burke
— Glenny (@Glennnny67) February 12, 2019
Lawwell at Borrusia Dortmund’s front desk demanding Toljan in the Summer; pic.twitter.com/VXhrLWNBXD
— Ben McDowell (@Ben_McD7) February 12, 2019
Spending all on Weah, Burke and Toljan. No excuses! 😋😍 pic.twitter.com/6ndywWXbiN
— LouMun 67 ⚽️🍀🏴 (@lfmunro) February 12, 2019
Good, but we must win the title and build an outstanding team for Europe. If Ajax can do it, so can we
— a parker (@goodson136_a) February 12, 2019
Get @OliverBurke55 signed !!!
— KryptoBhoy (@kryptobhoy) February 12, 2019
Spend it please x
— Muiry (@MuiryCeltic) February 12, 2019
The board need to ensure they back the manager to deliver 10 in a row
They will be part of our history never forgotten if the do
If they dont the board will never be forgiven for protecting profit over delivering 10 in a row
— Mark D (@markdaly82) February 12, 2019