Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans urge the club to sign Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne

Celtic fans urge the club to sign Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne

17 November, 2018 Celtic, English Premier League, Liverpool, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne could be on his way out of Anfield soon.

According to Liverpool Echo, the full back has fallen out of favour at Merseyside and he is no longer a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans.

Clyne is only 27 and he needs to play week in week out in order to keep his place in the national team. A move away from Liverpool would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The former Saints defender is a solid Premier League right back and he would have no shortage of suitors if he is made available.

Scottish giants Celtic should make a move for the player. Rodgers has worked with the player before and he could be the man to restore Clyne’s form and confidence.

Celtic fans seem quite open to the idea as well. They urged the club to make a move for the Liverpool man on Twitter earlier.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

Newcastle fans react to Paul Dummett's injury
Landon Donovan says Everton can get into Europe under new owners

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com