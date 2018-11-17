Celtic fans urge the club to sign Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne could be on his way out of Anfield soon.
According to Liverpool Echo, the full back has fallen out of favour at Merseyside and he is no longer a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans.
Clyne is only 27 and he needs to play week in week out in order to keep his place in the national team. A move away from Liverpool would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
The former Saints defender is a solid Premier League right back and he would have no shortage of suitors if he is made available.
Scottish giants Celtic should make a move for the player. Rodgers has worked with the player before and he could be the man to restore Clyne’s form and confidence.
Celtic fans seem quite open to the idea as well. They urged the club to make a move for the Liverpool man on Twitter earlier.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Clyne is the missing link to making Celtic super tasty and a force is Europe. Sign him up 🍀 x
— Robs🍀 (@Robbie_McQ) November 17, 2018
.@CelticFC https://t.co/zM2m7sl8GB
— Focus on Celtic (@FocusOnCeltic) November 17, 2018
Great shout! Very decent player.
— 🎗🍀Kerrygold1888🍀🎗 (@kerrygold1888) November 17, 2018
Good player, out of our price-range unfortunately.
— Great White (@0cc4bf4f86c446f) November 17, 2018
He’s definitely good enough for the EPL just not for Liverpool atm. And if a player like Clyne becomes available, you take him
Clyne or Lustig
— John Hodge 🇦🇱 (@19jhodgkiss) November 17, 2018