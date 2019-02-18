Celtic fans urge the club to sign Jake Hastie

Celtic fans have urged the club to make a move for Motherwell’s Jake Hastie.
The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Motherwell this season and he has been linked with the likes of Leeds this year.
Hastie put in another solid display against Hibs at the weekend and Celtic fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the winger.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to land the talented youngster this summer.
Hastie will be a free agent at the end of this season and signing him for a development fee would be a massive coup for Rodgers.
Celtic certainly have the pull to convince the player. However, if clubs like Leeds come in for him, it could be difficult for the Scottish giants.
The winger has five goals in six games for Motherwell and he could be a long term investment for Celtic.
Here are some of the fan reactions from the Celtic fans after watching Hastie in action on Sunday.
