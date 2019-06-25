Celtic fans urge club to sign Dani Alves

Celtic are in the market to sign a new right-back in the summer transfer window, and some fans have suggested that they want Dani Alves signed.
According to reports from BBC, Alves is set to leave Paris St-Germain after two seasons with the French club.
The Brazil right-back scored eight goals in 73 appearances for PSG after joining from Juventus in 2017.
“Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences,” he said on Instagram.
“It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.
“I apologise if at any point I was not up to the pitch, I apologise if at some point I made a mistake, just tried to give my best.”
Alves, who won three Champions League titles with Barcelona, has enjoyed a fantastic career in France. He won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, one Coupe de France and one Coupe de la Ligue during his spell at Parc des Princes.
The 36-year-old is currently participating in the Copa America and scored in Brazil’s 5-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.
Celtic are desperate to sign a right-back this summer, and many fans believe that Alves would be a superb addition on a free transfer.
Alves will get regular games at Celtic, and he would still be playing in the Champions League. However, paying his wages would surely be an issue for the Bhoys.
Celtic have endured a quiet transfer window so far, but they are expected to remain busy in the coming weeks.
Here are some of the best reactions from Celtic fans on Twitter:
@CelticFC announce Dani Alves
— 🏴bananas🏴 (@gerrydoc7) June 23, 2019
Right @CelticFC
Dani Alves is leaving @PSG_English
He would do a turn in the @spfl
— Brian Feighan 👦👧👶🐕 (@bfeig1967) June 23, 2019
Dani Alves to Celtic would be a massive coup for the Scottish Champions. The experienced defender would add untold experience to a back line that is needing recruits for pre season. #CelticITK
— CelticITK (@CelticItk) June 24, 2019
After Turnbull announce robben,ribery, dani alves and christopher Julian
— Connor Hynds (@1Conzobhoy) June 24, 2019
Would any one take Dani Alves for Celtic? Age 36. Right back.
— celticsocial (@celticsocial) June 24, 2019
Is it a coincidence that Dani Alves has made himself available while @CelticFC look for a Right back to replace PC Lustig?? 😜😜
— lambo_no5 (@lambo_no5) June 23, 2019
Would love to see him here. Old but it’s Dani Alves
— Cole (@coledrummond25) June 23, 2019
@CelticFC announce Dani Alves 😉😂
— Kennynumberone (@kennynumber1) June 23, 2019