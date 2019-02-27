Celtic fans unveil banner with a message for Brendan Rodgers

Celtic fans have unveiled a banner with a message for Brendan Rodgers today.
The Scottish giants displayed their brutal message to their former manager during the game against Hearts.
The banner read: ”You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud”.
Celtic banner tonight in the away end…”You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud”…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 27, 2019
It is understandable that the fans are furious with Rodgers’ decision to leave them at this stage of the season.
Celtic are in a title race and if the new manager fails to adapt quickly, it could be a massive blow to their hopes.
Leicester City are an attractive proposition for sure but Rodgers should have waited until the end of the season before taking the job. He has done an incredible job at Celtic but the way he has left the club will tarnish some of his legacy for sure.
It will be interesting to see how he does at Leicester City now. The Foxes are going through a rough patch and Rodgers will be expected to turn it around.
As for Celtic, they will just have to move on and hope that Lennon can take them to the title now.