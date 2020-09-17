Celtic fans slam Scott Brown’s display vs St Mirren

Sai
Celtic picked up a narrow 2-1 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last night.

The champions were 1-0 down in the game after Lee Erwin scored at the back post from a corner. However, new signing Shane Duffy and midfielder James Forrest helped Celtic come from behind to win the game.


Neil Lennon’s side were unconvincing despite their win and the Hoops will have to improve a lot in the coming weeks.

Celtic are now three points adrift of the top of the table after their fourth consecutive league win.

The fans will not be pleased with some of the performances from last night and Scott Brown, in particular, was very disappointing.

The 55-cap Scotland international has regressed massively over the past year and he needs to be phased out of the starting lineup. He failed to win tackles and break up the play in the middle of the park and St Mirren managed to play around him comfortably.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s poor showing last night and here is what they had to say about him.