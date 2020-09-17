Celtic fans slam Scott Brown’s display vs St Mirren

Celtic picked up a narrow 2-1 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last night.

The champions were 1-0 down in the game after Lee Erwin scored at the back post from a corner. However, new signing Shane Duffy and midfielder James Forrest helped Celtic come from behind to win the game.





Neil Lennon’s side were unconvincing despite their win and the Hoops will have to improve a lot in the coming weeks.

Celtic are now three points adrift of the top of the table after their fourth consecutive league win.

The fans will not be pleased with some of the performances from last night and Scott Brown, in particular, was very disappointing.

The 55-cap Scotland international has regressed massively over the past year and he needs to be phased out of the starting lineup. He failed to win tackles and break up the play in the middle of the park and St Mirren managed to play around him comfortably.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s poor showing last night and here is what they had to say about him.

Scott brown is miles off it tonight, should be getting used to come on and close a game up — Liam Bowie (@LiamBowie90) September 16, 2020

I’m not convinced Scott Brown has won a 50/50 this season yet. His sharpness retired during lockdown it would appear — Tony Nicol (@FelixNicaldo) September 16, 2020

Anyone else feel like Scott Brown is well and truly done now? Watching him now feels like he’s struggling game to game.. Bad times. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 Neach-Dìon na h-Alba (@DC94__) September 16, 2020

If Scott Brown plays the huns game put you money on his been at least booked but prob sent off. Miles off it yet again. Be easiest money u make — Woody (@Woodybhoy67) September 16, 2020

Scott brown on that park is the problem, offers absolutely nothing, is a yard off it, can’t play a forward pass an also he’s holding McGregors game back so much — Liam (@Liam67M) September 16, 2020

If Scott Brown could pass on that ‘baton’ sooner rather than later then that would be wonderful. — WolfgangDikface (@WolfgangDikface) September 16, 2020

Scott brown should not be playing against teams who put 11 men behind the ball in the spl! That is a fact — David Green (@D_Green88) September 16, 2020