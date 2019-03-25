Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans slam Callum McGregor’s display for Scotland

Celtic fans aren’t too happy with Callum McGregor’s display for Scotland against San Marino.

Alex McLeish’s side picked up a 2-0 win on Sunday but the Celtic ace failed to impress.

McGregor failed to control the tempo of the game for his side and his lacklustre passing infuriated the fans.

The Celtic ace tried to play it safe more often than not. His sideways and backward passes did not help the team drive forward.

Despite the 2-0 scoreline, it was a struggle for Scotland. After the humiliation against Kazakhstan last week, the fans would have expected a better reaction.

McGregor has had a few poor displays for Celtic as well and he will need to improve.

Celtic will need their first team stars in top form for the run in and McGregor will know that he has to do a lot better going forward.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about his performance on Sunday.

