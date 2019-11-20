Celtic fans react to Victor Wanyama transfer link

According to reports from The Guardian, Scottish champions Celtic are willing to sign Victor Wanyama on an ‘initial’ loan deal in January.
The Kenya international has struggled for regular games at Spurs and was close to leaving the club during the summer transfer window as well.
The report claims that the 28-year-old is still a target for Celtic and the midfielder could be set for a return for his second spell at Parkhead.
The Bhoys will try to sign him on loan, but there is a suggestion that they could look to include an option to sign the midfielder permanently at the end of the season.
Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out.
Wanyama would be a brilliant signing for Celtic. Despite his injury problems, he is a top-class player, and has plenty of football left in him.
However, with Mauricio Pochettino now gone, it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho revives his career at the north London club.