Celtic fans react to UEFA’s tweet about Wanyama

12 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic fans have reacted to UEFA’s tweet about Victor Wanyama yesterday.

The official account of the UEFA Europa League tweeted out a picture of Wanyama in a Celtic shirt.

The Tottenham midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club and it seems that the Celtic fans are hoping for a reunion.

Wanyama has struggled to get in the side this season and he needs to leave Tottenham in order to play regularly. A move back to Celtic would be ideal for him.

Celtic could certainly use a reliable defensive midfielder like him and it will be interesting to see if a move happens in the summer.

Brendan Rodgers needs to bring someone in to replace Scott Brown and Wanyama could be the ideal partner for Ntcham at the heart of Celtic’s midfield.

The Kenyan knows the club well and he should make an instant impact if he returns to Celtic.

Here are some of the reactions from the Celtic fans to UEFA’s tweet from yesterday.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com