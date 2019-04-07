Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Tom Rogic’s display vs Livingston

7 April, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic played out a 0-0 draw against Livingston yesterday.

The Scottish giants dominated the game from start to finish but they failed to carve out meaningful chances.

Neil Lennon’s side are still in the driving seat as far as the title race is concerned and he won’t be too worried about the draw.

The fans would have expected better showing from the players and they aren’t too happy.

Judging by their social media reactions, Tom Rogic’s display frustrated the home fans last night.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Australian midfielder’s performance after the game.

Rogic lacked sharpness and it seems that he is still rusty after returning from injury. On his day, the Celtic ace can be a fine player but he will need time to regain his form and fitness.

It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back with a strong performance in the next game.

Here are some of the fan reactions to his display against Livingston.

