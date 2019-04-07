Celtic fans react to Tom Rogic’s display vs Livingston

Celtic played out a 0-0 draw against Livingston yesterday.
The Scottish giants dominated the game from start to finish but they failed to carve out meaningful chances.
Neil Lennon’s side are still in the driving seat as far as the title race is concerned and he won’t be too worried about the draw.
The fans would have expected better showing from the players and they aren’t too happy.
Judging by their social media reactions, Tom Rogic’s display frustrated the home fans last night.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Australian midfielder’s performance after the game.
Rogic lacked sharpness and it seems that he is still rusty after returning from injury. On his day, the Celtic ace can be a fine player but he will need time to regain his form and fitness.
It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back with a strong performance in the next game.
Here are some of the fan reactions to his display against Livingston.
Another boring half arsed performance.
— S32 (@sc32ie) April 6, 2019
And the rest of the time you’re left saying ‘oh FFS Rogic!’ as he loses the ball again…
— Yogs (@yogs1967) April 6, 2019
I think I completed more passes than Christie and Rogic put together.
— Craig (@craigscullion) April 6, 2019
Rogic is a passenger
— Seamus McCàrthaigh (@IrishRovers67) April 6, 2019
Player Ratings 🍀
First Half Performance = 6/10
Second Half Performance = 4.5/10
Scott Bain – 6/10
Jozo Simunovic – 5.5/10
Kris Ajer – 6/10
Filip Benkovic – 5/10
Scott Brown – 5/10
Callum McGregor – 5.5/10
Tom Rogic – 5/10
Ryan Christie – 7/10
Kieran Tierney – 5/10
— Celtic News (@Celtic___News) April 6, 2019
Rogic still rusty as fuck. And what happened to tierney getting this rest?
2 men down today
— Kevin (@kevindempsey81) April 6, 2019
That’s the Tom Rogic I remember. 1 good game in 3 if he’s lucky.
— Mr. Green 🍀🏆🏆🏆 (@brianboru67) April 6, 2019
Rogic has been dire the past 2 weeks. McGregor is our best midfielder by a country mile.
— Mr. Green 🍀🏆🏆🏆 (@brianboru67) April 6, 2019
About right. Tierney, McGregor, Eduoard all well below par. Rogic hardly touched the ball
— Martin Willmott (@mwillmott68) April 6, 2019