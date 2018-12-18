Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to their UEL draw against Valencia

18 December, 2018


Celtic will face Valencia in the next round of the Europa League.

The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters yesterday and the Scottish Champions have been handed a tough draw against the La Liga side.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that his side can give a good account of themselves against Valencia but there is no doubt that they are huge underdogs for this game.

Despite Valencia’s poor form in the league this year, they have superior players and they will be looking to make their mark in Europe after dropping out of the Champions League this season.

Celtic have improved a lot in the recent weeks and they should be able to put up a great fight. It will be interesting to see who goes through in the end.

The Hoops fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on the Europa League draw and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

