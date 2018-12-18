Celtic fans react to their UEL draw against Valencia

Celtic will face Valencia in the next round of the Europa League.
The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters yesterday and the Scottish Champions have been handed a tough draw against the La Liga side.
Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that his side can give a good account of themselves against Valencia but there is no doubt that they are huge underdogs for this game.
Despite Valencia’s poor form in the league this year, they have superior players and they will be looking to make their mark in Europe after dropping out of the Champions League this season.
Celtic have improved a lot in the recent weeks and they should be able to put up a great fight. It will be interesting to see who goes through in the end.
The Hoops fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on the Europa League draw and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Cmon Celtic 14th in la liga we can beat them
— Daniel mcclafferty (@Danielmcclaffe4) December 17, 2018
If our 1 good game in every 5 falls in this game, we have a chance.
— CelticDa (@CelticDa1) December 17, 2018
Could have gone much worse! 🍀
— Alessandro (@Alexbhoy82) December 17, 2018
Dread to think what the score will be after being played off the park by a shambolic Hibs team.
— Tonythetiger67 (@Tonythetiger671) December 17, 2018
Gonna be a tough game
— Andrew king (@Andrew_kingx) December 17, 2018