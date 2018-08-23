Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to their draw against FK Suduva

Celtic fans react to their draw against FK Suduva

23 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Suduva in the Europa League tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ men got off to the perfect start with an early goal from Olivier Ntcham. However, they failed to hold on to their advantage.

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League after some poor defending against AEK Athens and the fans will be disappointed to see the same defensive frailties tonight.

The Scottish champions were fragile at the back and they were deservedly punished by the home side through Ovidijus Verbickas.

It will be interesting to see how Celtic react to this result now. An away draw in Europe is not a bad result but the performance was simply not up to the mark.

Celtic will be hoping to take advantage of their away goal in the second leg now. However, they will need to improve at the back in order to make it to the next round of the competition.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the result.

 

 

Aston Villa interested in Isaac Success but he would be perfect for Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com