Celtic fans react to their display against Rosenborg

Celtic sealed a last minute win over Rosenborg in the Europa League last night.
Leigh Griffiths scored in the 88th minute to break the deadlock for the home side.
The Scottish champions started slowly and it seemed like the two teams would cancel each other out in the end.
The hosts struggled to create too many chances and Rosenborg will be disappointed to have lost the game in the end.
Brendan Rodgers will be relieved with the late goal from Griffiths. The Hoops are already under pressure because of their mixed start to the season and dropping points against Rosenborg would have been disastrous.
The fans already seem unhappy with the team’s performance and style of play.
It will be interesting to see whether Rodgers can get Celtic firing again. Losing the likes of Armstrong and Dembele has weakened the side and the Scottish giants should look to strengthen their side in January if they want to end the season on a high.
Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to last night’s display.
This is what happens when you don’t improve the squad for 4 years @CelticFC
— Rob Smith (@RobSmith1888) September 20, 2018
This has to be the worst Celtic team I’ve ever seen
— Kayleigh (@kayleighgibb) September 20, 2018
Is everyone scared of running and taking on a player this is fucking rank rotten passing the ball to death with nothing going forward c’mon to fuck Celtic
— Three to go .. (@darrenjdouglas) September 20, 2018
Preparing for the abuse ……celtic are boring as fuck to watch
— celtic matchworn .🏆🏆🏆 (@celticmatchworn) September 20, 2018
We need 2 players in January, a creative midfielder and a striker , goals are getting hard to come by , good result tonight
— brian (@Ireland1997) September 20, 2018
Fucking hard work watching this lot atm.. griff should be starting every game.. ntcham looks like he can’t be arsed since the moose left.. give mulumbu a chance in there.. love big rogic but wee McGregor should be in there
— solidoak (@mr_orsted) September 20, 2018