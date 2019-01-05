Celtic fans react to the signing of Oliver Burke

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign the West Brom winger Oliver Burke on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Scottish giants have confirmed on their official website that the deal is subject to a medical.
Burke will look to continue his development with regular first team football under Brendan Rodgers now.
Celtic needed to add more depth to their attack and the fans will be pleased with Burke’s arrival. The injury to Arzani weakened Celtic’s depth in the wide areas and the WBA winger will plug that gap now.
The 21-year-old is highly rated within the game and he will be looking to make his mark in Scottish football over the next few months.
Burke is already an international with Scotland and he has made five appearances for his country since 2016.
The young winger has played for the likes of Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig in the past.
As per the report on the club’s website, Burke will now join up with Brendan Rodgers’ squad for the winter training camp in Dubai.
