Celtic fans react to the sale of Moussa Dembele

Celtic agreed on a deal with Lyon last night for the transfer of Moussa Dembele.
The highly talented French attacker completed a move to Ligue 1 despite Celtic’s reluctance to sell him initially.
It is understood that the French outfit are paying around €22 million for the player.
Celtic have been struggling in attack this season and it will be interesting to see how they cope with the departure of their best attacking player.
The fans seemed very unhappy with the club’s decision to sell the player this late in the window.
Not only did Celtic weaken their squad, they won’t be able to reinvest the money either. Dembele’s exit is a massive step backward for the Scottish champions.
Rodgers said: “Every decision we make at Celtic will always be in the best interests of the Club and our supporters. It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the Club at a particular time. It has never happened. In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday. However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons. The Board and myself are united and they have been very supportive to me on this issue. Our real focus now turns to Sunday’s match and beyond, working with our players here who are committed to doing all they can to ensure another successful season for the Club. Finally, I would like to thank Moussa for his contribution in our last two seasons and want to wish him well in his new adventure at Lyon.”
Brendan Rodgers’ men are already out of the Champions League and if they keep performing the way they have so far, it could turn out to be a disastrous season for them.
Here are some of the reactions from the Celtic fans on Twitter.
Sick tonight. Shocking transfer window and the drama associated with it. Strengthen from a position of strength is the way to success. Very light up front now and injuries a real concern
— mark anderson (@marky01) August 31, 2018
Gutless fraud of a board even got the manager to write their pitiful statement justifying this as being “for the good of the club.” That’s why everyone from Brendan up are in hiding tonight, because the club has done right by us. And in hiding they should stay, the lot of them.
— TheCelticBlog (@CelticBlog2018) August 31, 2018
Celtic can also confirm the money made from this will be kept and not reinvested in the squad.
— norman (@DarylNorman1) August 31, 2018
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 well done Brendan & the club. Disgraceful & shameful behaviour from @MDembele_10 making it untenable for him to remain. Moussa take note…. pic.twitter.com/VVkv0BCczs
— Henriklubo (@Henriklubo) August 31, 2018
A champions league club you said, building for the future you said.
— Kat🏴 (@KatCelt) August 31, 2018
When you don’t spend money to qualify for massive competitions, this is what happens…. You sell the family silver. See spending money makes money. Look at us now, Europa and no Dembele
— GAA CLUB AND COUNTY TIPS (@CORNERBOY79) August 31, 2018
Simply a disastrous 5 weeks whereby in any other industry the CEO would be sacked. You prioritized lights & walkways & deprioritized our team. How dare you.
— Brendan McCann (@Brendan_OLEcons) August 31, 2018