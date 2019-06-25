Celtic fans react to the reported interest in Max Lowe

Celtic have been linked with a move for Derby County’s Max Lowe.
The left-back was on loan at Aberdeen last season and he managed to impress in the Scottish League.
With Kieran Tierney’s future uncertain, the Hoops are now looking to bring in the Rams defender as a replacement.
Lowe is a talented young defender who has already proven himself in the Scottish League. He can only get better with experience.
At this stage of his career, he needs to play week in week out. Celtic can provide him with that platform.
He is not a key player for Frank Lampard and the 22-year-old is better off leaving Derby permanently this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a deal with the Championship side now and get the deal over the line.
Lowe is not as talented as Tierney but he would be a solid alternative. Also, Celtic can spend the Tierney cash improving the other areas of the squad as well. That would help them improve as a team.
Some of the Celtic fans seem quite excited about the likes of Lowe and they have shared their reactions on Twitter earlier.
Here are some of the tweets.
Don’t mind Max Lowe but don’t think I’d see him as first choice. Going to be unbelievably hard to replace Tierney if he goes.
— Jamie (@Jamie67_) June 23, 2019
I’d take Max Lowe, played well against Forrest last season
— James Campbell (@underagemaddog) June 23, 2019
Max Lowe would be a very good signing, hopefully as back up to Tierney and not as a replacement.
— Robert Stephen (@RobertStephen27) June 23, 2019
Would 100% take Max Lowe. Was very good for Aberdeen and still young
— Conor Cheyne (@ConorCheyne) June 23, 2019
I would take Max Lowe at Celtic. There’s plenty of potential there.
— CharlieMoran (@Pope_Charlie_M) June 23, 2019