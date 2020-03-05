Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to the goal Rangers conceded against Hamilton

Celtic fans react to the goal Rangers conceded against Hamilton

5 March, 2020 Celtic, General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Rangers crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Hamilton last night.

Steven Gerrard’s side are now 13 points behind Celtic in the table and they will need a miracle to get back in the title race.

The Ibrox giants are going through a rough patch right now and they have failed to win three of their last four games.

Their inconsistency at the back has been a major issue this season. Rangers have conceded poor goals throughout the season and it was a similar story last night.

The fans will be bitterly disappointed with how their team has collapsed in recent weeks. Rangers were fighting for the league, the Scottish Cup and in Europe only a few weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see how they perform in the Europa League now. The competition will only get tougher and the Scottish outfit will need some luck to get through to the next round.

They have been drawn against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, a video of the goal Rangers conceded against Hamilton has surfaced on Twitter and some of the Celtic fans have shared their reactions.

Here is how they mocked their bitter rivals after the game.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com