Celtic fans react to Shane Long transfer link

According to the Sun (26 August, page 61), Celtic are keen to sign Southampton striker Shane Long before Friday’s transfer deadline.
The 31-year-old is a reported boyhood Hoops fan and some Celtic supporters have shown excitement on social networking site Twitter about his potential arrival.
Long joined the Saints from Hull in 2014 for £12 million and has scored 20 goals in the Premier League in four seasons at the club.
The Republic of Ireland international has made 81 appearances for his country and is vastly experienced. Celtic are in need of a central defender this summer, but it seems Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his at strike department as well.
Long is not a prolific goalscorer by any means. He found the net just twice in all competitions last season and went 35 games without a goal between February 2017 and January 2018.
This season he has made two appearances for them in the Premier League and is yet open his account. It’s hard to see Celtic signing him unless Moussa Dembele departs.
However, some of the Celtic fans believe he would be an excellent signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Now that would be a cracking signing
— Collette (@colletteb89) August 28, 2017
Yes please,unfortunately only way would be a loan deal,
— Mick Mongan (@mongan_mick) August 28, 2017
I’ve just looked at phone and seeing Shane Long to Celtic in newsfeed. Great singing if Celtic could sort it. Imagine wages very high.
— Rachel Lynch (@Rachel_Lynchx) August 29, 2017
Now that Paddy is out the way.
Announce Shane Long @celticfc
— Conor (@ConorM67_) August 28, 2017
Shane Long would make an excellent Celtic player
— Kieran (@Kieran_67) March 29, 2011