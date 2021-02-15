Celtic fans react to Shane Duffy display vs St Johnstone

Celtic picked up a 2-1 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

French striker Odsonne Edouard sealed an impressive come back to hand Neil Lennon the all-important three points.





The Hoops were not at their best yesterday but they managed to grind out a result and Lennon will be relieved with the victory.

The reigning champions were vulnerable defensively and the performance of Shane Duffy was particularly disappointing.

The experienced centre back was brought in to add some composure and quality to the back four at the start of the season but he has been quite poor for Celtic since joining the club.

The on-loan Brighton defender was at fault for St Johnstone’s goal and his positioning was questionable throughout the game.

The home side targeted him during the course of the ninety minutes and they managed to put him under constant pressure.

It is evident that the 29-year-old has not adapted to Scottish football properly and the Hoops must look to invest in a better player at the end of the season.

Duffy is severely lacking in form and confidence right now and Lennon would do well to get him out of the firing line for a few games.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Duffy’s performance and here is what they had to say.

Shane Duffy is a rangers fan, it’s the only explanation — Paul Gaffney (@PaulGaffney) February 14, 2021

What is that from Shane Duffy…an absolute one man disaster zone. — Craig McCaffery (@alkorta81) February 14, 2021

Shane Duffy starts and we're losing. What a surprise. DOUBLE AGENT 😡😡😡 — James10IAR ☘️ 🇨🇮 (@Celtic10IARL) February 14, 2021

“Why is Shane Duffy not trying to defend?” – I’ve asked myself that every game he’s played since we signed him. — Milkgiant 👺 (@pauldavidegan) February 14, 2021