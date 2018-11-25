Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair’s display

Celtic picked up a 3-0 win away from home in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Ryan Christie, Leigh Griffiths and an own goal sealed the three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
The defending champions are now two points clear at the top of the table and they will be looking to extend their fine run of form in the upcoming weeks.
Rangers are breathing down their necks and Celtic cannot afford to slip up right now. They are still making up for a poor start to the season. The defending champions have scored 16 goals without reply in their past five domestic games.
Celtic fans seemed delighted with the win over Hamilton but they weren’t too impressed with Scott Sinclair’s display.
The winger has been in poor form this season and he has shown no signs of improvement so far.
The Celtic faithful took to Twitter to slam the winger after another mediocre display and here are some of the best reactions.
scott sinclair might actually be the worst player in the word
— Jabba (@jacksonure67) November 24, 2018
Scott Sinclair is shite
— Jon (@JTedders92) November 24, 2018
NEED A Second. Scott Sinclair missing 2 good chances as usual
— Celts🍀🍀 (@ChrisLad98) November 24, 2018
Is Scott Sinclair ever going to go by an opposition player again in a Celtic jersey he’s a busted flush now Tbh and takes the easy option every time now , was his biggest fan 2 games after he signed but he’s poor to watch now
— nios mo na club (@sevcothenewclub) November 24, 2018
Scott Sinclair is so bad
— Scott Dair (@Scott_Dair) November 24, 2018
Every time I see the ball fall to Scott Sinclair in a scoring position I sigh before he hits it.
We talk about him getting back to his ‘best’ but his position in the team is up for grabs as far as I’m concerned.
— CeltsAreHere (@CeltsAreHere) November 24, 2018
I sometimes wonder if people are watching the same game as me but Scott Sinclair couldn’t trap a bean bag.
— Brian Boru 🇮🇪🇻🇦🇵🇸🏳️🌈☘️🍀 (@BrianAnDun) November 24, 2018
Scott sinclair is a massive weak link in that team man, for a guy whos one of our best paid players his performances are awful
— KMC (@kmc_67) November 24, 2018
Game shouldve been out of sight already but scott sinclair man, fuck me watching him could make your eyes bleed hes fuckin terrible. Surely to god theres someone better we could put in that position.
— The Notorious CSC 🇮🇪 (@TheNotoriousCSC) November 24, 2018
Scott Sinclair gets paid 30k a week , let that sink in
— Sean Wisdom (@SeanWisdomm) November 24, 2018