Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair’s display

25 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a 3-0 win away from home in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from Ryan Christie, Leigh Griffiths and an own goal sealed the three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The defending champions are now two points clear at the top of the table and they will be looking to extend their fine run of form in the upcoming weeks.

Rangers are breathing down their necks and Celtic cannot afford to slip up right now. They are still making up for a poor start to the season. The defending champions have scored 16 goals without reply in their past five domestic games.

Celtic fans seemed delighted with the win over Hamilton but they weren’t too impressed with Scott Sinclair’s display.

The winger has been in poor form this season and he has shown no signs of improvement so far.

The Celtic faithful took to Twitter to slam the winger after another mediocre display and here are some of the best reactions.

 

 

