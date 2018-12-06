Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair’s display vs Motherwell

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Ryan Christie had given the away side an early lead but they failed to hold on to their advantage.
Motherwell struck two minutes from time to secure a point in front of their home fans. Danny Johnson scored the late goal for the hosts.
Brendan Rodgers will be very disappointed with how his side dropped two points in the title race.
Celtic could have won easily if they had taken their chances. Leigh Griffiths missed a penalty and Benkovic had a goal disallowed.
The defending champions are now third in the league table, one point behind league leaders Kilmarnock. However, Celtic have two games in hand and they should return to the summit soon.
The Celtic fans were unimpressed with Scott Sinclair’s display last night and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display.
Here are some of the reactions.
Scott Sinclair should be no where near this Celtic team!
— James Smith (@J4M3SSmith1980) December 5, 2018
I can’t wait till Southampton sign Scott Sinclair. They cunts owe us
— Kevin Morrison (@kevinmorrison84) December 5, 2018
What’s is the point to Scott Sinclair
— DEL (@deldhoy) December 5, 2018
Scott Sinclair needs sold
— Conall (@conalllee12) December 5, 2018
Scott Sinclair is gash man
— Rory🍀 (@Rory88_) December 5, 2018
scott sinclair is SO BAD
— Kieran (@kiedude_67) December 5, 2018
Scott Sinclair was that bad the Celtic fans joined in the Motherwell fans’ booing.
— Chairman Lmao (@BenTheTim) December 5, 2018
Scott Sinclair is a fucking joke of a player how he even plays for Celtic is beyond me #10inarow
— Dion (@dion_lewis99) December 5, 2018
Dont even drap scott sinclair tae the bench honestly just drap the cunt aff the erskine bridge
— Andy Currie 🍓 (@AndrewCurrie_) December 5, 2018
Griff n Scott Sinclair have had good Celtic careers but they should be part of a summer clear out if we’re ever gonny take the next step. Tell me am lyin
— Kenny (@67_ONeill) December 5, 2018