Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair’s display vs Motherwell

6 December, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Ryan Christie had given the away side an early lead but they failed to hold on to their advantage.

Motherwell struck two minutes from time to secure a point in front of their home fans. Danny Johnson scored the late goal for the hosts.

Brendan Rodgers will be very disappointed with how his side dropped two points in the title race.

Celtic could have won easily if they had taken their chances. Leigh Griffiths missed a penalty and Benkovic had a goal disallowed.

The defending champions are now third in the league table, one point behind league leaders Kilmarnock. However, Celtic have two games in hand and they should return to the summit soon.

The Celtic fans were unimpressed with Scott Sinclair’s display last night and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display.

Here are some of the reactions.

 

