Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair’s display vs Aberdeen

3 December, 2018 aberdeen, Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic won the Scottish League Cup against Aberdeen on Sunday.

A first half strike from Ryan Christie was enough to secure Celtic’s seventh straight domestic trophy. The Scottish giants have now won the competition 18 times.

Celtic could have scored more goals but Joe Lewis did well to keep his side in the game.

The Aberdeen shot stopper saved a second half penalty from Scott Sinclair.

The Celtic winger put in another lackluster display and the fans weren’t too happy about it. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance.

Sinclair has struggled for form this season and he has shown no signs of improvement. With Arzani injured, Celtic have no option but to persist with him for now.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers moves for a winger when the transfer window reopens in January.

Here are some of the reactions to Sinclair’s performance during Sunday’s cup final.

