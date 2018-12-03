Celtic fans react to Scott Sinclair’s display vs Aberdeen

Celtic won the Scottish League Cup against Aberdeen on Sunday.
A first half strike from Ryan Christie was enough to secure Celtic’s seventh straight domestic trophy. The Scottish giants have now won the competition 18 times.
Celtic could have scored more goals but Joe Lewis did well to keep his side in the game.
The Aberdeen shot stopper saved a second half penalty from Scott Sinclair.
The Celtic winger put in another lackluster display and the fans weren’t too happy about it. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance.
Sinclair has struggled for form this season and he has shown no signs of improvement. With Arzani injured, Celtic have no option but to persist with him for now.
It will be interesting to see if Rodgers moves for a winger when the transfer window reopens in January.
Here are some of the reactions to Sinclair’s performance during Sunday’s cup final.
Scott Sinclair has been piss poor the day
— SMK (@Mackenzie_1888) December 2, 2018
Please remove Scott Sinclair from the pitch
— Brian Kelly (@BridoKelly05) December 2, 2018
Scott Sinclair couldn’t finish his dinner #CELABE #ScottishLeagueCupFinal
— AM (@TheNorthernDad) December 2, 2018
What’s the point of Scott Sinclair these days
— JohnnyL1967 (@JohnnyL57) December 2, 2018
Scott Sinclair is such a passenger
— Owen (@OwenM_17) December 2, 2018
How Scott Sinclair will stay on that park the entire 90 beggars belief
— GazK (@_GazK) December 2, 2018
It seems Brendan Rodgers really loves that Scott Sinclair as a player. 🤦♂️
Go figure 🤷♂️#CELABE
— Pítr Jozef (@PitrJozef) December 2, 2018
Can someone explain to me how Scott Sinclair manages to stay on for 90 minutes when he is worse than a man down.
— Steve (@Steviebhoy6612) December 2, 2018
Scott Sinclair 2016/17 would of put that chance he had away with his eyes shut. Time for him is up surely
— Tommy (@TommyOrourke98) December 2, 2018
Scott Sinclair a disgrace today. An utter disgrace. Cowardly. I’ve had enough of him. A man short
— JOLLY BHOY (@fultybhoy4) December 2, 2018
I honestly can’t stand Scott sinclair, awful again!
— Aidan Donaghy (@donaghy_aidan) December 2, 2018