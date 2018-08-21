Celtic fans react to Scott McKenna transfer link

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic have made a formal offer to sign Scott McKenna from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.
Signing a central defender is a priority for Brendan Rodgers, and it seems Celtic have made the first move -although details of the bid hasn’t been disclosed- for the Scotland defender with only ten days remaining in the summer transfer window.
With Dedryck Boyata facing an uncertain future at the club, Rodgers is forced to look for a quality defender in the market within this month.
Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and most of them don’t seem impressed. The Bhoys fans believe that the club should aim higher in their search for a quality centre-back.
Brendans choice of signings are worrying at times. Surely we need to be doing better than Scott McKenna. He’s no better than boyata and I’m expecting better quality than that for Europe.
— Paddy McKenna (@PaddyMckenna88) August 21, 2018
Scott McKenna is not the answer
— GINGE (@McGinge88) August 21, 2018
Scott McKenna? Seriously? Want to compete in Europe with Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry at the back? pic.twitter.com/oUPjfLxn1U
— Séan McCabe (@SeanMcCabe95) August 21, 2018
Watch that performance from Van Dijk last night then wake up to see us linked with the new Van Dijk Scott McKenna. What a time to be alive 😬
— Paul McMurray (@Paulmcmurray) August 21, 2018
Scott McKenna really ? Jesus
— StayRudeStayRebel (@RudeRebel1888) August 21, 2018
The 21-year-old has established himself as an important player for Aberdeen and has been capped by Scotland four times already.
Aberdeen already have offers for him from Championship clubs Hull City and Swansea, and it won’t be easy to prise him away from Pittodrie.
According to Daily Record, he is valued at £10 million, and many Celtic fans feel that the money could be better used elsewhere.