Celtic fans react to reports of Rodgers’ imminent departure

Celtic have confirmed that Leicester City have approached them for Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes are looking to appoint Rodgers as their manager immediately. Leicester sacked Claude Puel last week after a series of poor results.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure Rodgers’ services now.

Celtic have also confirmed that they have given the manager their permission to speak to Leicester City ahead of a potential move.

Celtic are on the verge of a successful domestic season and Rodgers deciding to leave now would be a massive blow for them.

However, if he decides to force the move, the Scottish giants will have no option but to give in.

As per the latest reports, the deal is expected to go through and Rodgers will take charge of Leicester City this season.

Celtic fans seem very unhappy with the situation and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the issue.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

