Celtic fans react to reports of Rodgers’ imminent departure

Celtic have confirmed that Leicester City have approached them for Brendan Rodgers.
The Foxes are looking to appoint Rodgers as their manager immediately. Leicester sacked Claude Puel last week after a series of poor results.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure Rodgers’ services now.
Celtic have also confirmed that they have given the manager their permission to speak to Leicester City ahead of a potential move.
Celtic are on the verge of a successful domestic season and Rodgers deciding to leave now would be a massive blow for them.
However, if he decides to force the move, the Scottish giants will have no option but to give in.
As per the latest reports, the deal is expected to go through and Rodgers will take charge of Leicester City this season.
More: https://t.co/F5XvW8JjL4 pic.twitter.com/3z5jkor5IW
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 26, 2019
Celtic fans seem very unhappy with the situation and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the issue.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Leicester sacked Claudio Ranieri less than a year after winning the league. It’s a revolving door at these clubs but if Rodgers is willing to swap legendary status here for that overhyped mediocre shite down south, then he’s not the Celtic man he made himself out to be.
— CelticBible (@CelticBible) February 26, 2019
If we’re bringing in Lennon (TEMPORARILY!!!!) then we better get Parker (Permanent) in to head up scouting @CelticFC as we better have sacked Congerton before Rodgers finished his sentence saying he was walking out on the club.
— Christopher Murphy🍀 (@RealChrisMurphy) February 26, 2019
Always thought Rodgers ego would be the thing that kept him around. The chance to win the 10 and be a legend. Just another bullshitter who only cares about the £ in his pocket. Imagine giving up 10 in a row for fucking Leicester.
— Mackington Steele (@Mackin83) February 26, 2019
if Brendan Rodgers leaves now he’s a rat. AN UTTER RAT . pissed on Everything he has done. and Lennon would just be a yes man after the way he left. club going backwards .
— 🏴me 🇮🇪.🦇 (@Albagubrath71) February 26, 2019
He’ll double or treble his wages and be allowed mid table anonymity. Less stress, less hassle, less scrutiny and won’t be looking over his shoulder at any noisy neighbours. Those are the reasons he’s leaving!
— John44_Glasgow (@GlasgowJohn44) February 26, 2019
No real Celtic man could walk out on the cusp of becoming immortal.
— – (@Tam_Selleck) February 26, 2019
Brendan Rodgers leaving at this stage of the season is unforgivable.
— CelticBible (@CelticBible) February 26, 2019