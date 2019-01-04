Celtic fans react to reports of Jermain Defoe joining Rangers

Glasgow Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal to bring Jermain Defoe to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the England international has agreed personal terms with the Gers. He is set to join on an 18-month loan deal.
The 36-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at AFC Bournemouth this season, and he is yet to start a league game so far.
Defoe is one of the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history and he would be a cracking signing for Rangers despite his age. Sky Sports adds that Defoe is expected to undergo his medical this weekend, and will become a Rangers player in time to join the squad over their break to Tenerife.
Celtic were thought to be interested in signing Defoe, and quite understandably there is a sense of frustration among some section of the fans.
Brendan Rodgers is in dire need of a new striker in January, and Defoe would have ticked a number of boxes. Here are some of the selected tweets:
No harm but Celtic need to get the finger out big time !!!!!!! Defoe going to Rangers ? I don’t care about his age the mans a proven goalscorer and will easily bag 15 – 20 goals from now to the end of the season !!!!
Here was me thinking,Solanke is a cert for Ibrokes,but now it’s Defoe ? 😁 I know which one I rate ? Say again,not interested in Hun signings
I’m a bit worried about the signing of Defoe and Davis. If they also sign someone like Joey Barton then they’ll be unbeatable…
Defoe will score goals. No point acting like it’s not a good signing
Defoe will help push them over the line against teams where they previously stuttered. Complacency and transfer apathy will be the reasons why celtic will lose out on the league. One poor transfer market should means they cannot afford to balls this one up.
Defoe will score goals. But he doesn’t fit our transfer strategy, although we have not done well in market last window I trust the strategy and the recruitment to be right in this one. 30+ epl players are no longer for us 🍀
I’d have happily taken Defoe for 6months.
Both good signings it hurts me to day Celtic need some proven experienced players to bring the quality youth we have
