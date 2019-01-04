Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to reports of Jermain Defoe joining Rangers

Celtic fans react to reports of Jermain Defoe joining Rangers

4 January, 2019 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Glasgow Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal to bring Jermain Defoe to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the England international has agreed personal terms with the Gers. He is set to join on an 18-month loan deal.

The 36-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at AFC Bournemouth this season, and he is yet to start a league game so far.

Defoe is one of the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history and he would be a cracking signing for Rangers despite his age. Sky Sports adds that Defoe is expected to undergo his medical this weekend, and will become a Rangers player in time to join the squad over their break to Tenerife.

Celtic were thought to be interested in signing Defoe, and quite understandably there is a sense of frustration among some section of the fans.

Brendan Rodgers is in dire need of a new striker in January, and Defoe would have ticked a number of boxes. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers signing Jermaine Defoe
Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs QPR

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com

Leave a Reply