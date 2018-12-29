Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to reports linking them with Timothy Castagne

29 December, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic have been linked with a move for the Belgian defender Timothy Castagne.

The highly talented full back has been identified as a long term replacement for Lustig and the Hoops are plotting a £6 million move for the 23-year-old.

Castagne has already earned a few national team call ups and he is tipped to have a big future in the game.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in need of defensive reinforcements and Castagne would be a solid signing for them.

Celtic are in very good offensive form right now and signing a good defender could make all the difference to their season. It could take them to the next level.

It will be interesting to see if they call pull off the move. The fee should not be an issue for the Scottish giants. Celtic are yet to spend the Dembele money.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young Belgian and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

