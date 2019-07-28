Celtic fans react to Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo’s latest comments

Glasgow Rangers new boy Sheyi Ojo has claimed that the Ibrox club are the best team in the Scottish Premiership, drawing the attention of arch-rivals Celtic fans in the process.
Ojo, who joined the Gers this summer on loan from Liverpool, has fired a warning shot at the Scottish champions by saying the Ibrox club are the best team in Scotland.
The youngster believes that the Gers can mount a genuine challenge for the Premiership title this season.
Ojo said to the Scottish Sun when asked if Celtic have impressed him: “Not really, to be honest. I think Rangers are the best team in the league.
“It is just about us proving we are the best team and doing really well this season. We haven’t played Celtic yet and the season hasn’t started, but I feel like Rangers are the best team.”
Many Celtic fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Ojo’s latest comments. The majority of them found his statement really funny, but at the same time felt the youngster has been deluded.
Somethin 2 retweet in may 🤣👏🍀
— S’appenin Celtic 🍀⭐ (@SappeninCeltic) July 27, 2019
I agree you should keep him … he’ll get to play his part in 10 in a row 😜
— cahir (@snoopfrog1888) July 27, 2019
This is all the motivation we need 👍🏻🍀🇮🇪
— Mr Henrik 🔟🍀🇮🇪 (@davbhoy7) July 28, 2019
Is he talking about the league in Hell 😂
— Coonster (@hibeesfamily) July 27, 2019
Someone drug test this clown
— John (@Jhndlz_) July 27, 2019
When will they ever learn 🤷♂️
— Lisbon67 (@hende2161) July 27, 2019
New year, same statement, same result 🍀
— Keane Rodgers 🍀💚🇮🇪 (@keanerodgers131) July 27, 2019
Celtic have won eight Scottish Premiership titles in a row, and won back to back domestic trebles. Rangers have indeed progressed under Steven Gerrard, but surely they are yet to prove that they can actually beat the Bhoys to the Scottish Premiership title.
In any case, Ojo is right to be passionate about his club, but by doing so he is inviting pressure on himself which is absolutely unnecessary.