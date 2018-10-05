Celtic fans react to Olivier Ntcham display vs RB Salzburg

Celtic suffered a 3-1 defeat against RB Salzburg in the Europa League despite taking an early lead through Odsonne Edouard.
The Hoops started the game on a high note in Austria when Edouard netted the opener inside the two minutes.
However, the home side returned strongly in the second half and scored three goals. Celtic winger James Forrest was sent off in the second half.
After the game, many Celtic supporters vented their frustration on a number of players, but one man who came faced particularly strong criticism was Ntcham.
Ntcham was very poor with his passing and ball control. But what has irked the Bhoys fans was his perceived lack of desire and fight for the occasion.
Many Celtic fans have questioned whether he is genuinely keen to play for the club or is already thinking of leaving like Moussa Dembele.
Here are some of the reactions from Celtic fans on Twitter on Ntcham’s performance:
Ntcham having a shocker
— Nathan Goodsir (@nathbhoy) October 4, 2018
This has been a shocker of a first half for Celtic …. Only lively player for us trying to break them down has been Forrest…. Broony and Rogic have been alright too …. Olivier Ntcham was having a shocker before that red card… pure stupidity … we need to buck up 🍀👍🇮🇪
— McCrory จิมมี่ (@JimmyBhoy22) September 14, 2018
Ntcham has been a passenger for the last 3/4 months. Contrary to popular opinion Lustig had his best game in months
— David Hackett (@Hackett67) October 4, 2018
What the fuck has happened to Ntcham…. he’s been an empty jersey since he came back from french U21 games.
— kdceltic1888 (@kdceltic1888) October 4, 2018
It appears to me that Edouard and Ntcham maybe at Celtic in person, however, mentally, they both seem to have left the club the day Dembele did. It’s not good enough.
— Ned Hagan (@Ned1888) October 4, 2018