Celtic fans react to Olivier Ntcham display vs RB Salzburg

5 October, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic suffered a 3-1 defeat against RB Salzburg in the Europa League despite taking an early lead through Odsonne Edouard.

The Hoops started the game on a high note in Austria when Edouard netted the opener inside the two minutes.

However, the home side returned strongly in the second half and scored three goals. Celtic winger James Forrest was sent off in the second half.

After the game, many Celtic supporters vented their frustration on a number of players, but one man who came faced particularly strong criticism was Ntcham.

Ntcham was very poor with his passing and ball control. But what has irked the Bhoys fans was his perceived lack of desire and fight for the occasion.

Many Celtic fans have questioned whether he is genuinely keen to play for the club or is already thinking of leaving like Moussa Dembele.

Here are some of the reactions from Celtic fans on Twitter on Ntcham’s performance:

