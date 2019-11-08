Celtic fans react to Olivier Ntcham display vs Lazio

Football fans (and Celtic fans especially) took to social networking site Twitter last night to express their reaction after Celtic won against Italian giants Lazio.
The Bhoys earned a dramatic 2-1 victory against Lazio in the Europa League in Italy and booked their place in the last knockout stages of the competition.
Olivier Ntcham’s dramatic stoppage-time strike sent the fans crazy all over the world, and fans poured their admiration over the player and his celebration as well. Here are some of the selected tweets:
NTCHAM, GIVE THAT MAN A STATUE & LIFETIME CONTRACT!!! HH 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/OICvFc5AqI
— Rogic Lifetime Contract CSC (@sellik88) November 7, 2019
Celtic drawing with 6 seconds left.
“We need a goal”
Ntcham: pic.twitter.com/1OaWO4xgsU
— Cole (@coledrummond67) November 7, 2019
TAKE EVERY GOAL THAT MESSI HAS SCORED IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE AND MULTIPLY THEM BY 10.
OLIVIER NTCHAM STILL HAS MORE. 🇮🇪🍀 pic.twitter.com/p82UJLQniT
— Frimpolingoli (@freederry420) November 7, 2019
“Have you got one with Ntcham on the back?” pic.twitter.com/lZAIPiYi6m
— Henke (@GlasgowsGreen) November 7, 2019
Ntcham my man 🔥👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TFk34I5suZ
— CelticFC_HQ 🍀 (@Celtic_HQ1) November 7, 2019
Serie A’s top scorer Ciro Immobile had given Lazio the lead as early as in the seventh minute. Celtic kept their discipline intact and got the equaliser through James Forrest who scored his 11th goal of the season just before the break.
Neil Lennon’s side defended strongly and it looked like they would earn a point, but a 95th-minute strike from the 23-year-old turned the tide in Celtic’s favour.
Celtic managed 43% of possession and attempted 12 shots on goal during the game, according to BBC Sport.