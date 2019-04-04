Celtic fans react to Oliver Burke’s display vs St Mirren

Celtic picked up a 2-0 win over St Mirren last night in the Scottish Premiership.
Goals from Ryan Christie and Timothy Weah sealed a vital win for Neil Lennon’s side.
Despite the win, there were a few disappointing displays from the Celtic players. Oliver Burke in particular, had an underwhelming game.
The on-loan West Brom forward struggled to keep up with the intensity and he lacked sharpness as well.
Burke has had a good time at Celtic so far and the fans will be impressed with his overall contribution. However, last night’s display will have frustrated them.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make a move to sign the 21-year-old player permanently at the end of this season. He has done enough to earn the move so far.
The Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the forward’s display against St Mirren and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Oliver Burke is one of our worst signings in years
— James Moir (@moirjames) April 3, 2019
Oliver Burke is like a fuckin pinball bumper, ball just bounces aff him
— Chrissy Turner (@ChrissyTurner1) April 3, 2019
Oliver Burke? Oliver Shite
— David Telford (@Tetley1988) April 3, 2019
Oliver Burke has the touch of a horse and turns like a bus. Needs to do better.
— Murray (@DMMacdonald96) April 3, 2019
Playing Oliver Burke against teams that sit in is stupid.
His one and only attribute is his pace running in behind.
He doesn’t hold it up well. He’s not a target man. He couldn’t trap a bag of cement.
I’d be very disappointed if we spent a load of money on him.
— Chris Toal (@Chrispytoal) April 3, 2019
Oliver Burke is a cracking player but he is never a striker. No10 or winger definitely
— Scott (@_smac93) April 3, 2019