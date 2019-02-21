Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Oliver Burke’s display against Valencia

Celtic crashed out of the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat against Valencia today.

The Scottish giants came into the game 2-0 down from the first leg and despite a strong performance, they struggled to get past the Spanish team.

Valencia have been the better team over the two legs and the La Liga side are deservedly into the next round of the competition.

Brendan Rodgers should be reasonably pleased with his players’ performances today but one has to wonder why they couldn’t perform like this at Parkhead in the first leg.

Apart from a couple of disappointing showings, Celtic players managed to impress at the Mestalla today.

January signing Oliver Burke had a game to forget today. The 21-year-old attacker has been in fine form since joining the club but he seemed out of touch earlier.

Burke’s passing and touches in the final third were poor and he failed to fashion out chances for himself as well as his teammates.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display. Here are some of the reactions.

