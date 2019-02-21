Celtic fans react to Oliver Burke’s display against Valencia

Celtic crashed out of the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat against Valencia today.
The Scottish giants came into the game 2-0 down from the first leg and despite a strong performance, they struggled to get past the Spanish team.
Valencia have been the better team over the two legs and the La Liga side are deservedly into the next round of the competition.
Brendan Rodgers should be reasonably pleased with his players’ performances today but one has to wonder why they couldn’t perform like this at Parkhead in the first leg.
Apart from a couple of disappointing showings, Celtic players managed to impress at the Mestalla today.
January signing Oliver Burke had a game to forget today. The 21-year-old attacker has been in fine form since joining the club but he seemed out of touch earlier.
Burke’s passing and touches in the final third were poor and he failed to fashion out chances for himself as well as his teammates.
Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display. Here are some of the reactions.
Oliver Burke’s first touch is worst than an elephants 😂😂
— Alan Welsh (@Welshygolf) February 21, 2019
If Oliver Burke could get a fucking decent touch he’d be alright
— Liam (@_liampatrick) February 21, 2019
Oliver Burke has the decision making of a 2016 Tom Flanagan.
— Tom 🤝 (@TomLFlanagan) February 21, 2019
There are times where Oliver Burke is too fast and too powerful for his own good
— SM (@SM1967_) February 21, 2019
Oliver Burke is the footballs Forrest Gump. Speedy asf but brains in his arse
— the downturn podcast (@DownturnThe) February 21, 2019
Oliver Burke putting in one of the poorest performances here up top. Not a striker in a million years. No hold up or link up play. Got to wonder why Rodgers wastes his talents. Knackered and finished for tonight should of been off 10 minutes ago.#CelticVCF
— Scottish Football Fandom (@ScottishFandom) February 21, 2019
Oliver Burke on the ball pic.twitter.com/h8tn31n8a3
— 90MC (@90MinuteCynic) February 21, 2019