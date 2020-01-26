Celtic fans react to Odsonne Edouard’s display vs Ross County

Celtic picked up a 3-0 win over Ross County last night.
Odsonne Edouard came on as a second-half substitute and scored an impressive brace for the home side. Callum McGregor scored the other goal for the Hoops.
Edouard has been in fantastic form this season and he took his tally to 20 goals for the season.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon lavished praise on the striker after the game. He claimed that Edouard is one the best players Celtic have had in the last two decades.
The 22-year-old striker will be delighted to hear these comments and he will be looking to work harder and improve as a player.
The Celtic fans were impressed with his performance as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on him.
Celtic are now five points clear at the top of the table and they will be hoping to retain their domestic crown.
Meanwhile, Rangers will be hoping to close the gap with their bitter rivals. Steven Gerrard’s men are five points behind the leaders but they have two games in hand.
Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about Edouard’s display against Ross County last night.
Odsonne Edouard Ballon d’Or
— Liam O’Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) January 25, 2020
It’s not a stretch to say Odsonne Edouard is the best we’ve had since Larsson.
It’s close between him and Dembele, but Edouard has something really classy about his style of play.
Both going right to the top.
— Thomas O’Donnell (@urgentpuddle) January 25, 2020
Running out of superlatives for Odsonne Edouard, Celtic toiled today for 63 minutes, Ross County played well, brave on the ball and exploited Celtic’s lack of cohesion at the back, then Edouard arrived, within 5 minutes he scored twice & everyone around him just became better.
— Inside The SPFL (@AgentScotland) January 25, 2020
Is there a better young striker in world football than Odsonne Edouard? pic.twitter.com/J3QM7pTIxZ
— wizardofbaws🍀 (@delbhoy0077) January 25, 2020
Odsonne Edouard is the most talented striker we’ve had since Henrik Larsson.
— celticbible (@celticbible) January 25, 2020
Been saying it for ages …he’s class and more …better than Dembele and when he goes we should demand top money…mibbee no as much as Morelos…but who’s in his league???🤔😉
— Ally Beattie (@AllyBeattie3) January 25, 2020