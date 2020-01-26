Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Odsonne Edouard’s display vs Ross County

Celtic fans react to Odsonne Edouard’s display vs Ross County

26 January, 2020 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic picked up a 3-0 win over Ross County last night.

Odsonne Edouard came on as a second-half substitute and scored an impressive brace for the home side. Callum McGregor scored the other goal for the Hoops.

Edouard has been in fantastic form this season and he took his tally to 20 goals for the season.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon lavished praise on the striker after the game. He claimed that Edouard is one the best players Celtic have had in the last two decades.

The 22-year-old striker will be delighted to hear these comments and he will be looking to work harder and improve as a player.

The Celtic fans were impressed with his performance as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on him.

Celtic are now five points clear at the top of the table and they will be hoping to retain their domestic crown.

Meanwhile, Rangers will be hoping to close the gap with their bitter rivals. Steven Gerrard’s men are five points behind the leaders but they have two games in hand.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about Edouard’s display against Ross County last night.

Report: Newcastle eye move for Paco Alcacer

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com