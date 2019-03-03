Celtic fans react to Nir Bitton’s display vs Hibs

Celtic picked up a 2-0 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup last night.
Neil Lennon’s side are now in the semifinals of the competition and they will be looking to go all the way.
Celtic are still in the title race and it’s all shaping up to be quite the season finale for them.
While there were quite a few impressive displays from the Hoops players last night, the fans were not too impressed with Nir Bitton’s showing.
The 27-year-old Celtic midfielder didn’t really play poorly last night but he was too safe at times. He failed to provide creativity from the midfield and most of his passes were safe options.
Celtic were missing a bit of adventure and forward passing from the midfield.
Bitton has had his fair share of criticism during his time at the club but there is no doubt that he is a hard working versatile option who can do a job when called upon.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display last night and here are some of the reactions.
Has Bitton ever played a forward pass? Or at least tried to? Seems to have spent his life passing it to the side
— Murray (@DMMacdonald96) March 2, 2019
Bitton’s having a shocker
— CertneyJane (@CertneyJ) March 2, 2019
Please take off Lustig & Bitton, terrible in the 1st half. #celticfc @CelticFC
— John Paul Mckinlay (@JohnPMckinlay) March 2, 2019
Bitton is pish the day
— DEL SCOTT (@derekscott1990) March 2, 2019
Get Bitton off that park
— Jonny McL (@JONNYBHOY07) March 2, 2019
Bitton is slowing our game down so much. With Mcgregor & Christie we had a players running beyond and opening up the wings for Forrest and Sinclair.
— Jamie (@Jamie8419) March 2, 2019
newsflash – bitton is still pish
— Adam (@adammccaff) March 2, 2019
Canny wait till Rogic and McGregor are back and a don’t need to see Bitton in a Celtic jersey again
— Anthony Conroy (@anthonyconroy14) March 2, 2019
Brown & Bitton together is far worse than Brown & Ntcham. Dire.
— Séan 🇮🇪 (@CelticSean81) March 2, 2019
Brown & Bitton have no movement and creativity to them. No dynamism. Complete opposite of McGregor & Christie
— Daniel (@Kitson67) March 2, 2019