Celtic fans react to Nir Bitton’s display vs Hibs

Celtic picked up a 2-0 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup last night.

Neil Lennon’s side are now in the semifinals of the competition and they will be looking to go all the way.

Celtic are still in the title race and it’s all shaping up to be quite the season finale for them.

While there were quite a few impressive displays from the Hoops players last night, the fans were not too impressed with Nir Bitton’s showing.

The 27-year-old Celtic midfielder didn’t really play poorly last night but he was too safe at times. He failed to provide creativity from the midfield and most of his passes were safe options.

Celtic were missing a bit of adventure and forward passing from the midfield.

Bitton has had his fair share of criticism during his time at the club but there is no doubt that he is a hard working versatile option who can do a job when called upon.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display last night and here are some of the reactions.

