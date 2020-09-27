Celtic fans react to Nir Bitton’s display vs Hibernian

Celtic picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish league earlier today.

Goals from McGregor, Ajeti and Elyounoussi sealed the three points for the defending champions. The win leaves Celtic in second place, one point behind Rangers who have played one extra game.





Lennon will be delighted with the performance from his players today and Celtic looked in control from start to finish. The Hoops will be hoping to build on this and put together a winning run in the league now.

Celtic will be hoping to win their tenth title in a row and they cannot afford to slip up.

Meanwhile, midfielder Nir Bitton put on a splendid display for Celtic and his performance has impressed the fans.

Bitton has been a useful squad player for Lennon and he has managed to deliver whenever called upon. The 28-year-old will be hoping to hold down a regular starting berth this season after performances like these.

The midfielder chipped in with yet another no-nonsense display and here is what the Celtic fans had to say about his performance on Twitter earlier.

Bitton is so underrated, the guy is absolutely class. — KianMcGrath*🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@kianmcgrath03) September 24, 2020

Here Big Bitton again no putting a foot wrong. Canny be dropped — RBB (@bradhiya) September 27, 2020

Bitton was very good again but frimpong imo — Mick Nicholson 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🍀☘💚 (@Mickey_Bhoy_88) September 27, 2020

He was amazing today so was brown and frimpong was insane!!! — aidan (@AIDAN0609) September 27, 2020

Outstanding 👌🍀 — Thomas Love (@ThomasL56070931) September 27, 2020