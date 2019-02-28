Celtic fans react to Nir Bitton’s display vs Hearts

Celtic picked up a last gasp win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night.
A goal from James Forrest and an injury time winner from Odsonne Edouard sealed the points for Neil Lennon’s side.
All eyes were on Celtic after Brendan Rodgers’ surprise departure earlier in the week and the league leaders will be delighted to have won the game.
Lennon would have come under pressure if the Hoops had failed to win. Rodgers’ exit has left the fan base in a state of turmoil.
There were some impressive performances out there for Celtic from the likes of Forrest and Burke but the fans weren’t too happy with Nir Bitton’s display.
The Celtic midfielder failed to recycle the ball fast enough and he put in a clumsy show. Hearts managed to press him out of the game quite a few times and he will have to improve if he wants more first team football.
Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.
Nir Bitton n Scott Brown playing beside each other in midfielder ffs you’d have a higher tempo of passing between ma gran n granda
— Tony🤠 (@TBR0G14) February 27, 2019
Get Nir Bitton tae fuck honestly
— Kieran🍑 (@KC67___) February 27, 2019
Nir Bitton literally crossed the ball to a fan. Fucking hell, ball goes about 15 yards over the net
— Chris (@KingChristie_) February 27, 2019
It’s time for Nir Bitton to fucking grow up
— Future Mrs Weah 💅🏽 (@diwalshio) February 27, 2019
forgot how much i hate nir bitton
— ross (@rssdncn) February 27, 2019
Nir Bitton is occasionally brilliant and regularly howlin. There’s fuck all middle ground there.
— Georgios Stepharas (@chibchenko) February 27, 2019
Nir Bitton’s shooting is absolutely rotten man, get him aff the pitch
— Liam Sweeney (@LimuSweeney) February 27, 2019
Celtic V Hearts 🍀
First Half Performance = 7/10
Second Half Performance = 6.5/10
Player Ratings 🍀
Scott Bain – 7/10
Jeremy Toljan – 6.5/10
Kris Ajer – 6/10
Dedryck Boyata – 6/10
Kieran Tierney – 7.5/10
Scott Brown – 8/10
Ewan Henderson – 7.5/10
Nir Bitton – 6/10
— Celtic News (@Celtic___News) February 27, 2019