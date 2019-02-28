Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to Nir Bitton’s display vs Hearts

28 February, 2019


Celtic picked up a last gasp win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night.

A goal from James Forrest and an injury time winner from Odsonne Edouard sealed the points for Neil Lennon’s side.

All eyes were on Celtic after Brendan Rodgers’ surprise departure earlier in the week and the league leaders will be delighted to have won the game.

Lennon would have come under pressure if the Hoops had failed to win. Rodgers’ exit has left the fan base in a state of turmoil.

There were some impressive performances out there for Celtic from the likes of Forrest and Burke but the fans weren’t too happy with Nir Bitton’s display.

The Celtic midfielder failed to recycle the ball fast enough and he put in a clumsy show. Hearts managed to press him out of the game quite a few times and he will have to improve if he wants more first team football.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.

