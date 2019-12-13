Celtic fans react to Neil Lennon’s view on Olivier Ntcham display vs FC Cluj

Celtic lost 2-0 against FC Cluj in the Europa League on Thursday night away from home.
It was their first defeat in seven Europa League games this season, but the Bhoys did just enough to progress to the last 32 stage of the competition as group toppers.
Neil Lennon made nine changes to the side that beat Rangers in Sunday’s League Cup final, and gave the captain’s armband to Olivier Ntcham.
Although it was a very ordinary performance from the visiting side, Lennon hailed the performance of Ntcham as ‘unbelievable’, and said the French midfielder was ‘absolutely top class’.
However, the majority of the Celtic fans believe Lennon was probably watching a different game, with one fan even saying that he is probably building him up for sale.
He was absolutely terrible and Lenny knows that
— Liam Mcconville (@LiamMcconville9) December 12, 2019
Think I watched a different game from him then 🙈
— Scoosh-1 (@Scoosh_1) December 12, 2019
I thought he was very lacklustre. Just to lacksie dasiey tbh
— Patrick Taylor (@tailsreturns) December 12, 2019
game where u watching? one of his worst performances to date. capatin as well? 🤷♂️
— Poolander® (@hodgeinho) December 12, 2019
I was watching a different game
— onlytheproudwalktall (@billybean1968) December 12, 2019
Really? I must have been tuned in to a different game.
— Iain Lilley (@bushtinker) December 12, 2019
A thought he was shocking kept giving the ball away 🤷♂️
— Thomas Lunday (@LundayThomas) December 12, 2019
He’s building him up for sale
— Weegee76 (@weegee76) December 12, 2019
Ntcham was murder. Only Sinclair was worse.
— Pítr Jozef (@PitrJozef) December 13, 2019
Last month, reports from Italy claimed that Serie A giants AS Roma are preparing a January move for the 23-year-old after he impressed them in the return leg of the Europa League group game against Lazio.
Celtic enjoyed 66% of possession, and attempted eight shots of which they managed to keep three on target, according to BBC Sport.