Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Celtic fans react to Moussa Dembele display vs Partick Thistle

Celtic fans react to Moussa Dembele display vs Partick Thistle

19 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic booked their place in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals after beating Partick Thistle 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Leigh Griffiths scored an early goal for the Bhoys to give them a 1-0 lead at the break. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo levelled after the break with 17 minutes left.

Just when it seemed like Celtic were under immense pressure once again, two quick goals from Moussa Dembele and Tom Rogic swung the game in their favour.

Celtic fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Dembele’s performance and the majority of them feel that he is a class apart.

Earlier this week, reports from France emerged that Ligue 1 side Marseille are set to rekindle their interest in Dembele and are plotting a move for him this summer.

The 22-year-old is a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side and Celtic have no interest in offloading him this month. The Frenchman has scored 51 goals in 92 matches in all competitions for the Bhoys, and played a crucial role in Celtic’s back to back treble winning seasons.

Meanwhile, after losing at Hearts last Saturday, and going out of the Champions League in Athens, the victory will lift the gloom for the Scottish champions.

Wolves fans react to their defeat against Leicester
Fans react to Fulham keeper Fabri's display vs Tottenham

About The Author

johnblake