Celtic fans react to Mikey Johnston’s display vs Hamilton

27 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a 3-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from Scott Sinclair, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie sealed the three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The win leaves Celtic at the top of the table, three points clear of Kilmarnock with a game in hand.

While most of the Celtic players managed to get through the game without breaking a sweat, Mikey Johnstone looked a bit off the pace for the home side.

The talented youngster struggled to get into the game. The 19-year-old attacker seemed like he was lacking in confidence and sharpness.

Johnston clearly needs more time to get used to the top level and it will be interesting to see if Celtic consider a loan move for him in future.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the youngster’s performance against Hamilton yesterday and here are some of the fan reactions.

