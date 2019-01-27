Celtic fans react to Mikey Johnston’s display vs Hamilton

Celtic picked up a 3-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Scott Sinclair, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie sealed the three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
The win leaves Celtic at the top of the table, three points clear of Kilmarnock with a game in hand.
While most of the Celtic players managed to get through the game without breaking a sweat, Mikey Johnstone looked a bit off the pace for the home side.
The talented youngster struggled to get into the game. The 19-year-old attacker seemed like he was lacking in confidence and sharpness.
Johnston clearly needs more time to get used to the top level and it will be interesting to see if Celtic consider a loan move for him in future.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the youngster’s performance against Hamilton yesterday and here are some of the fan reactions.
Lustig was very poor for the majority however did assist 2 goals 🤷🏼♂️ Mikey Johnston will be good enough, just needs time. It’s very easy to be negative 👍🏻
— DMel07 (@darrenmel7) January 26, 2019
I’d try and put Mikey Johnston out on loan for 18 months before the end of this window
— Christopher Murphy🍀 (@RealChrisMurphy) January 26, 2019
Mikey Johnston not doing his case any favours. This is the type of game he needs to do the business.
— John44_Glasgow (@GlasgowJohn44) January 26, 2019
We’ve seen Mikey Johnston look good playing from the left, and comfortable playing through the middle. He is never a right winger.
— Jack Thaler (@E_JackThaler) January 26, 2019
Mikey Johnston was an empty jersey.
— Palma Bhoy (@Palma_Bhoy) January 26, 2019