Celtic fans react to Mikael Lustig exit rumours

Celtic fans have shared their reactions to the potential exit of Mikael Lustig.
The highly experienced defender has been linked with a move away from the club. Apparently, AIK are looking to sign the 31-year-old.
Lustig’s contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn’t been offered an extension yet.
The defender has been a key player for Rodgers in the last few seasons but he is clearly regressing and this might be a good time to move him on. The Swedish international has made more than 250 appearances for Celtic during his time at the club.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish champions are willing to listen to offers for him in January. Otherwise, they will lose him on a free transfer next summer.
Celtic fans don’t seem too concerned about losing the 31-year-old and some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential move.
Here are some of the best reactions.
